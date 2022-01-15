AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $25.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. AvidXchange traded as low as 11.75 and last traded at 11.78, with a volume of 4085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 12.38.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AVDX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvidXchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.63.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 18.70.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported -0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.15 by -0.23. The company had revenue of 65.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 61.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AvidXchange Holdings Inc will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

