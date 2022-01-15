Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $60.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 41,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avient by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Avient by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avient by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Avient by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $54.93 on Wednesday. Avient has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

