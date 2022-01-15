Avient (NYSE:AVNT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Citigroup

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AVNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.86.

AVNT stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. Avient has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Avient will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $689,338.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avient by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 452,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,233,000 after buying an additional 44,413 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Avient by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 104,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Avient by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,575,000 after buying an additional 377,401 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avient by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 15,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Avient by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,354,000 after buying an additional 30,373 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

