Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is engaged in exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for silver along with gold, copper and lead. Its properties are mainly located in British Columbia, the Yukon Territory, Mexico and Canada. Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

ASM has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 9.07. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $2.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 524.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 80,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 5,400.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 275,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

