AXA (EPA:CS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.11

AXA SA (EPA:CS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €24.11 ($27.40) and traded as high as €28.07 ($31.89). AXA shares last traded at €27.92 ($31.73), with a volume of 4,687,639 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.10 ($31.93) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.09) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($33.52) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.95) target price on shares of AXA in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €27.93 ($31.74).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.16.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

