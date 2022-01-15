Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.15 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will post sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies reported sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full year sales of $646.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

Shares of ACLS stock traded up $3.99 on Wednesday, hitting $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 296,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,475. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60.

In other news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 1,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $75,952.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 183.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

