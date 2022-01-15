B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 257,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,000. IN8bio comprises about 0.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 1.37% of IN8bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ INAB opened at $4.05 on Friday. IN8bio Inc has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.06.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11. Analysts forecast that IN8bio Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IN8bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

IN8bio Profile

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

