B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 900,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,580,000. Telos makes up approximately 3.2% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pier Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Telos by 11.8% in the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 423,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44,689 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 16.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 477.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telos by 115.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,704,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Telos alerts:

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.14 per share, with a total value of $1,814,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 14,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $366,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Telos stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $41.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.14 million, a P/E ratio of -26.76 and a beta of 2.14.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Telos had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley decreased their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.