Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Truist Securities

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Securities from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Ball from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of BLL stock opened at $90.59 on Wednesday. Ball has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

In other news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald J. Lewis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, with a total value of $912,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ball by 1,357.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ball by 129.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ball in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Ball by 1,025.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

