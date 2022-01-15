Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on BNCZF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Banco BPM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco BPM in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised Banco BPM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average is $3.26. Banco BPM has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

