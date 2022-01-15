Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bandwidth’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BAND. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.60.

BAND opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.32.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,025 shares of company stock worth $145,820. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

