Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a growth of 356.3% from the December 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS BKHYY remained flat at $$53.34 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.90. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $53.34.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 30.43%.

BKHYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from 33.00 to 34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

About Bank Hapoalim B.M.

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

