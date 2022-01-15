Barclays Boosts Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $185.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $185.77.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $187.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $211.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The business had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.6% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

