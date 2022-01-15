Barclays Downgrades Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nemetschek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEMTF opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.65. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of $61.95 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

