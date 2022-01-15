Barclays Increases Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target to $415.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $400.00 to $415.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

DE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.28.

Deere & Company stock opened at $379.56 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $278.95 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.79. The company has a market capitalization of $116.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total transaction of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

