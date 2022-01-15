Barclays Lowers Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Price Target to CHF 650

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) had its price target decreased by Barclays from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GBERY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday. Cheuvreux lowered Geberit from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Geberit presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $650.00.

OTCMKTS:GBERY opened at $71.63 on Friday. Geberit has a twelve month low of $59.18 and a twelve month high of $84.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.16.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

