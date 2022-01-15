Barclays PLC Buys 39,005 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,005 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $37,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Dover by 0.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Dover by 3.9% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Dover by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dover from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Dover stock opened at $178.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $115.88 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

