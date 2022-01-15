Barclays PLC Has $38.62 Million Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 642,247 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $38,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 56,951,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,521,000 after buying an additional 2,615,833 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,816,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,558,000 after buying an additional 737,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,494,000 after buying an additional 5,264,599 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 15,694,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,192,000 after buying an additional 2,214,585 shares during the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

