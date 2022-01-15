Barclays PLC Has $43.14 Million Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 1.88% of Cinemark worth $43,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the second quarter valued at about $333,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 7.4% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 57.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 62,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 672.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,277 shares in the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.58.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.84 and a fifty-two week high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $434.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.65 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

