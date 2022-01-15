Barclays PLC Sells 228,240 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 228,240 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Realty Income worth $37,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

O stock opened at $71.50 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.39 and a 1-year high of $74.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

