Barclays PLC Sells 4,735 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,735 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $35,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,331,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,613,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,038,000 after purchasing an additional 240,541 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 5.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,748,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,386,000 after purchasing an additional 232,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,676,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $387,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total value of $288,334.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,009,847 shares of company stock worth $389,142,882 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.33.

Shares of CTLT opened at $108.24 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.86 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

