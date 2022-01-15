Barclays PLC Sells 83,579 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 83,579 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of CMS Energy worth $36,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,567,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.75 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.03.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

