Barclays PLC Trims Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Barclays PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,721 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of W.W. Grainger worth $41,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 31,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 57.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total value of $7,679,404.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $504.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $499.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $456.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $527.06.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GWW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

