Barclays Trims Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Target Price to $23.00

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) had its price target cut by Barclays from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAS. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Integral Ad Science presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $16.23 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Integral Ad Science during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

