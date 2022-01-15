Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives €103.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €103.79 ($117.94).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($102.27) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Nord/LB set a €98.00 ($111.36) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($107.95) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

ETR BMW opened at €99.32 ($112.86) on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €68.21 ($77.51) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($109.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €86.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

