BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of BDO Unibank stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $27.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.0367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

