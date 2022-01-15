Beacon Trading Up 6.6% This Week (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $557,602.03 and $2,875.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000728 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00036028 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000224 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000050 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 108.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

