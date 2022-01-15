Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Down 8.4%

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price traded down 8.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.92 and last traded at $16.98. 70,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,715,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.
