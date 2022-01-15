Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Holdings Raised by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHE. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 37,960 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,307,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 8,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Benchmark Electronics by 103,145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth $685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NYSE:BHE opened at $26.99 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $950.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

