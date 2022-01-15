Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Receives $67.09 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

BSY opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.95. Bentley Systems has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.16 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 55.39% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley bought 21,033 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.54 per share, with a total value of $999,908.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

