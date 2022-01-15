Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €174.00 ($197.73) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €139.00 ($157.95) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($204.55) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €160.00 ($181.82) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €156.50 ($177.84).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €78.52 ($89.23) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion and a PE ratio of -9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €104.48 and its 200 day moving average is €114.11. Delivery Hero has a 1 year low of €86.92 ($98.77) and a 1 year high of €145.40 ($165.23).

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

