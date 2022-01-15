Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Now Covered by Truist

Truist started coverage on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBY. Bank of America raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.18.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $100.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Best Buy will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 279.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 345.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 428 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

