Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.19.

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $66.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $106.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 17.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 33,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 98.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $74,665,000. Ossiam grew its position in Beyond Meat by 49.6% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

