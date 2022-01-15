B&G Foods, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $514.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.36 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSE:BGS opened at $33.57 on Friday. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $47.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.34.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

