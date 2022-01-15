Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $41.70

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.70, but opened at $40.44. Bilibili shares last traded at $40.52, with a volume of 30,905 shares traded.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. HSBC lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.49.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $260,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

