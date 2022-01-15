Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TECH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $486.00.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $390.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.10 and its 200-day moving average is $483.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $311.03 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.56%.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

