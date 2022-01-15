Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $328.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $386.00 to $328.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.99.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.