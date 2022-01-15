Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $328.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $386.00 to $328.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $502.00 to $343.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $322.99.
Biogen stock opened at $239.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen has a 1-year low of $217.10 and a 1-year high of $468.55.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 1,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
