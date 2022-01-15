Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

BMEA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Biomea Fusion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.47. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biomea Fusion will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 21.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,201,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,796,000 after buying an additional 573,983 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at about $32,600,000. Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $18,144,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $17,197,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the second quarter worth about $12,270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

