Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a growth of 1,601.9% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Bionomics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,336. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.

Get Bionomics alerts:

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.