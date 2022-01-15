Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,700 shares, a growth of 1,601.9% from the December 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 588,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of Bionomics stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 21,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,336. Bionomics has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.11.
About Bionomics
