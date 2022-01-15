BitBall Price Hits $0.0034 (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BitBall has traded 44.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $27,846.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,396.78 or 0.99962302 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00092915 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007584 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00032798 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00729023 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.