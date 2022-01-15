Bitcoin SV (BSV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $79.89 Million

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and approximately $79.89 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $112.61 or 0.00261662 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,036.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.14 or 0.00904213 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023612 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003494 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,952,858 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

