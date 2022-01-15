BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on BlackLine from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.89.

Shares of BL opened at $88.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.24 and a beta of 0.80. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.06 and its 200-day moving average is $113.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 3,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $444,221.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,003 shares of company stock valued at $20,301,753. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

