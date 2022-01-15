BlackRock Inc. Buys 69,802 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,941,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,802 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 19.08% of Chart Industries worth $1,326,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,340,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $459,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,116 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 338,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,546,000 after acquiring an additional 115,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 170.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,083,000 after purchasing an additional 112,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $133.53 on Friday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.65 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.59 and its 200 day moving average is $171.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.56.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

GTLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chart Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

