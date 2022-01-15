BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,921,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 621,665 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.84% of Quanta Services worth $1,243,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,506,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 438.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,905,000 after buying an additional 44,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PWR opened at $106.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

