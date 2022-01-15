BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,375 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cable One worth $1,266,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cable One by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CABO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

In other news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,801.21, for a total transaction of $588,995.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total value of $130,583.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 631 shares of company stock valued at $1,139,642 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CABO opened at $1,559.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,749.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,852.29. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,524.57 and a 12 month high of $2,136.14.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.96 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.47%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.