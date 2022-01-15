BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,066,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.38% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,190,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,573 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 172,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,644 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $840,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 208.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $12.34 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

