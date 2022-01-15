BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,066,147 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.38% of Lumen Technologies worth $1,190,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 208.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

