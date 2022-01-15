BlackRock Inc. Sells 128,045 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,855,426 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.45% of Wix.com worth $1,147,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 70.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 160 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 5,261.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 17.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $138.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.38. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52-week low of $133.00 and a 52-week high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $1.12. The company had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 67.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Wix.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $218.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.37.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

