BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Portfolio Manager Buys $15,610.00 in Stock

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $15,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.44.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 211.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $171,000. 36.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

