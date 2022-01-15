BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,882 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of BlackRock TCP Capital worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $4,586,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% in the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 116.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 70,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 114.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock TCP Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Andrea Petro bought 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.06 per share, with a total value of $32,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $138,088 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TCPC opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $15.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $42.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 88.59% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $14.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

BlackRock TCP Capital Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock TCP Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.